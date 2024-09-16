Bhubaneswar: Monica Nayyar Patnaik, the Managing Director of Sambad Group, has been awarded PhD in Management by KiiT university.

Ms Patnaik received this honour at the 20th annual convocation held at KiiT university here on Saturday. Her title of thesis was 'Understanding media consumption pattern and its impact on rural women entrepreneurs in Odisha'. Her guides were Dr Shikta Singh, Associate Professor in the Finance and Economics Department of KiiT and Professor Satya Narayan Misra.

An alumnus of Delhi Public School (RK Puram, New Delhi), she was a three-time topper of the prestigious Hindu College. While pursuing post-graduation in Molecular Biology from Delhi University, she also held fellowships from the renowned Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore and did business management in international and domestic marketing from Delhi. Furthermore, she has completed a leadership course from University of Oxford, as well.

In the past, Ms Patnaik has successfully helmed leadership positions. She was appointed as Chairperson, FICCI Odisha State Council, governing body member of Association of Radio Operations of India, and managing committee member of International Advertising Association, India chapter, among others.

Besides, she is also a national governing body member of FICCI- Media & Entertainment Skills Council.

Monica regularly participates as chief speaker, panellist, presenter in the national fora for media and entertainment and has been a soft skills trainer for IT giants such as IBM, Infosys, etc.