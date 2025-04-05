Mumbai: The Sambad Group, Odisha's largest media conglomerate, made its presence felt at the 15th edition of IAA Olive Crown Awards 2025 with three awards -- two gold and one silver -- in its kitty.

The Group won the three awards -- 'Green Campaign of The Year-Gold' for the Punascha Pruthibi (Earth Again Campaign), Events-Gold for Punascha Pruthibi (Earth Again Campaign and Green Advertiser of the Year-Silver.

"I feel delighted that Sambad Group has won three awards at the Olive Crown Awards 2025 hosted by Indian chapter of International Advertising Association. The awards were presented by Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar. It feels good that we have won awards among entries from across the world competing in several categories. I thank my team for their tremendous effort which has won us these esteemed awards," Sambad Group Managing Director Monica Nayyar Patnaik expressed.

The award ceremony was held on Friday evening at India's commercial capital to felicitate the winners for creative excellence in communication and sustainability.

"Fifteen years is a long time and it's been an interesting journey. I thank the IAA presidents who believed in me when I said Olive Crowns are an important thing. We need to do it and it will do well. This whole thing stems from a thought inside the IAA where we have aligned. Communication is a force for good. It's not only to sell products and services. Which of course, it does. It can also do good. So, we said, one of the ways to show that it actually does good is to encourage advertisers, advertising agencies and the media to show all the good they have done, have a platform for them and showcase it. And so, the Olive Crowns were born," Ramesh Narayan, former President of IAA said.

The award ceremony hosted the Speaker of the Maharashtra Assembly, Rahul Narwekar, as the guest of honour. Monica Nayyar Patnaik, Managing Director, Sambad Group, received the award on behalf of the Group.

Established in 1938, the International Advertising Association (IAA) is the only global association that represents marketers, advertisers, advertising agencies, and the media. It comprises 56 chapters with members from 76 countries, including the top 10 economies in the world, and is headquartered in New York.