Bhubaneswar: The 60-day-long 'Punascha Pruthibi' or 'Earth Again' campaign launched by Odisha's leading media conglomerate Sambad Group concluded here today.

Forest, Environment & Climate Change Minister Ganesh Ram SinghKhuntia concluded the 2-month Earth Again event by planting a tree on the premises of the Sambad Bhawan at Rasulgarh Industrial Estate in Bhubaneswar.

Gracing the occasion, the Minister visited the Sambad office, Radio Choklate and Kanak News and interacted with staff.

Sambad Group's Chairman Soumya Ranjan Patnaik, Managing Director Monica Nayyar Patnaik, and top executives were present at the event.

"The Earth Again initiative by the Sambad Group has touched the hearts of common people making them aware of the worst situation caused by climate change. The government has also been inspired by the programme and will provide all kinds of support to achieve its mission," the Minister stated.

Speaking on the occasion, Patnaik extended his gratitude to people, who participated in the mega event.

"This 60-day programme has shown us a new direction to work towards conserving Nature. Nothing is impossible if we have strong determination and willpower. Everyone from villages to urban and in all sectors accepted our initiative. To save our environment should be our duty," Patnaik said.

Aiming at creating awareness about climate change, Sambad Group in association with Balul Foundation and Socratus had started the 60-day-long Punascha Pruthibi or Earth Again campaign on August 9 on the occasion of Kranti Diwas. During the period, climate panchayat was held connecting people in 146 assembly constituencies in Odisha.

Upon completion of the 60-day campaign, a three-day discussion programme on various topics related to climate change and the environment was organised at Swosti Premium Hotel in Bhubaneswar from October 2 to 4.

Top political leaders including Union Minister Bhupender Yadav, Odisha Governor Raghubar Das, Deputy Chief Minister Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo, Revenue & Disaster Management Minister Suresh Pujari, Speaker Surama Padhy, Leader of Opposition Naveen Patnaik and many distinguished personalities from film, social work and media participated in the 3-day event.

The Earth Again Movement by Sambad Group will continue for the next 12 years till 2036, when Odisha will celebrate the 100th year of its formation as a separate state.