Bhubaneswar: A photography contest focusing on the theme 'Environment' has been launched as part of Sambad Group's 'Earth Again' Movement, encouraging participants to showcase their creativity through the lens.

The contest is open to all, with no restrictions on devices. Photographs captured from cameras, mobile phones, or any other device are welcome.

Participants can submit their photographs by October 2, the last date for entry. A QR code has been provided for easy submission.

The top three photographs will be honoured at the 'Earth Again' conclave.

'Earth Again' is Odisha's most ambitious sustainability movement, launched by Sambad Group, the largest media house in the state, bringing together communities, youth, and leaders to create lasting environmental change through collective action and grassroots initiatives.