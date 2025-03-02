Bhubaneswar: The sixth edition of 'Yogathon' was organized by 'Sambad' at Kendriya Vidyalaya No. 1 in Satya Nagar here today to promote the significance of yoga for physical and mental well-being.

The event, which was held from 5 AM to 7:30 AM, witnessed enthusiastic participation from over 400 people.

Twin City Police Commissioner Suresh Dev Datta Singh attended the event as the chief guest and actively participated in the yoga session. Dr. Monica Nayyar Patnaik, Managing Director of Sambad Group, joined the participants in performing various yoga asanas.

Speaking on the occasion, Patnaik highlighted the growing participation in the event each year. "This is the sixth edition of 'Yogathon', and we are witnessing a rise in the number of participants every year. The aim of this event is to spread awareness regarding yoga. People are voluntarily joining this initiative, which is inspiring for us. This year, the event is being held across the state, and participation has been encouraging everywhere," she said.

Commending the event, Police Commissioner Suresh Dev Datta Singh said, "It is a good initiative to connect people's lifestyles with spiritualism. 'Sambad' always stays connected with the public through various activities like blood donation camps."