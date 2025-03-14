Bhubaneswar: Ama Panji, a Hindu almanac prepared by Sambad Group and Ama Odisha, for the year 2025-26 was released here today.

Sambad Group's Chairman Soumya Ranjan Patnaik unveiled the Ama Panji at the Lingaraj Temple after offering it to Lord Lingaraj on the auspicious occassion of Dola Purnima.

"Every year, Ama Panji prepared by Ama Odisha is unveiled on auspicious Dola Purnima. We are delighted that we have maintained this tradition. The almanac is now availble at stores after offering the first copy to Lord Lingaraj," said Patnaik after unveiling Ama Panji with Sambad and Ama Odisha members.

Speaking about the significance of almanac, he said, "Everyone knows the need of a Panji in Odia culture. This serves as a guidebook containing information about important events and phenomena like sunrise and sunset timings, phases of the Moon, present planetary positions and their transits. This Panji will be available to every household at an affordable price."