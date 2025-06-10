Dubai: Driven by personal ambition, adventure, and love for the ocean, Dubai-based young scuba diver from Odisha Tisya Panigrahi, marked her 15th birthday on 8 June 2025 by diving to 100 feet (30 metres+), becoming the youngest scuba diver from state to achieve this feat.

This record-breaking dive was made by her at the Garden of Eden dive site in Oman’s stunning Daymaniyat Islands. These islands are located off Muscat in the Gulf of Oman. This milestone not only fulfilled a long-cherished goal but also aligned symbolically with ‘World Oceans Day’ which is commemorated on 8th June.

An achievement like this not only makes Tisya the youngest from Odisha to dive to 100 feet but also places her among the youngest in India to reach this depth. Accompanied by her father Priyadarshee Panigrahi, who is himself an advanced scuba diver, this duo may also be among the very few father-daughter pairs globally to complete a 100-foot dive on the daughter's 15th birthday, an extraordinary feat in the world of recreational diving.

Tisya, who became Odisha’s youngest scuba diver at age 10 in August 2020, and Odisha’s youngest Advanced Open Water diver at 12, was previously restricted to diving depths of 21 metres as a PADI Junior Advanced Open Water Diver. On turning 15, her license officially permitted her to dive up to 30 metres — a rite of passage she had eagerly awaited.

She seized the opportunity with her father and dive buddy by her side. Together, they descended to 100 feet, along with Nasser Al-Khanjary, Omani National & the owner of Omanta Scuba Diving Academy, Muscat. Dive Tribe Dubai had encouraged Tisya to do this dive and had planned this together with Omanta.

During the dive, Tisya held two placards reading “On my 15th birthday” and “At 100 feet”, while her father held one declaring “World Oceans Day” — perfectly capturing the occasion’s emotional and symbolic weight.

Tisya said “I had been eagerly waiting to turn 15 years old so that I could start diving up to 30 metres and attain this personal milestone. I am incredibly happy that this milestone dive happened on World Oceans Day”. She also said, “We divers are the spokespersons for the Oceans as we see marine life from very close quarters, and I hope through our diving stories and videos; more people are inspired to participate in ocean conservation efforts”.

“Tisya had been waiting for this moment for years” said her father Priyadarshee. “To mark her 15th birthday underwater with a 100-foot dive, on World Oceans Day, was a dream come true — for both of us. This moment was more than just a dive; it was a celebration of her growth, courage, and deep connection with the ocean. I am proud of her”.

Tisya continues to be an inspiration to young divers across the country, showcasing how passion, discipline, and parental support can lead to powerful milestones — even at great depths.

Sambalpur born Tisya happens to be the granddaughter of former Minister and Parliamentarian Late Sriballav Panigrahi and educationist Late Sunanda Panigrahi. She is also the granddaughter of the former MLA of Sambalpur, Dr. Raseswari Panigrahi.

With dives across destinations like the Maldives, Jordan, Seychelles, UAE and Oman, she is known for breaking age-related barriers in diving and advocating for youth engagement with marine conservation.

Priyadarshee who is a prominent Non-Resident Indian in Dubai and Tisya are often in the news because of their scuba diving exploits like diving with sharks, diving inside sunken aero planes, night diving with Manta Rays etc. Both of them also are strong advocates of marine conservation efforts and would like to draw attention of the world to this cause through their dives.