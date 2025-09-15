Sambalpur: Residents of Sambalpur are growing increasingly apprehensive about their health as damaged drinking water pipelines remain unrepaired despite repeated appeals to the Water Corporation of Odisha (WATCO).

A letter from the Public Health Department to WATCO, dated September 13, revealed the water being supplied from the Maneswara and Bareipalli treatment plants is unfit for human consumption. The department warned if supply continues from these plants, the town could face an epidemic similar to the one reported in 2014.

The letter also expressed concern over the rising risk of diarrhoea, jaundice, and skin diseases. Locals allege negligence in repairing the leaking pipes has worsened the situation.

“I have been staying here for seven years. During the rainy season, drainage is not maintained properly, and the administration ignores the issue. Many people in the town are suffering from jaundice, a water-borne disease,” said Sabita Moharana, one resident.

Sujit Mitra, another local, expressing frustration, added, “Despite repeated appeals, the damaged pipes have not been repaired by WATCO. Common people are falling sick. A resident, Bhola Suna, recently died of jaundice, while two others from the same locality have also been infected.”

Responding to the allegations, WATCO general manager Brahmeswar Das denied the charges.