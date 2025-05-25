Bhubaneswar: Odisha’s Sambalpur city will be developed as a mega municipal corporation in the coming days, said Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan today.

According to the Union Minister, the government will take the necessary steps to develop roads, drinking water supply, healthcare and sanitation facility in Sambalpur city.

“The BJP governments at the Centre and state will develop Sambalpur into a modern city with necessary infrastructure including better roads, drinking water supply, healthcare and sanitation facility. We are committed to make Sambalpur a mega municipal corporation in the coming days,” said Pradhan while inaugurating a railway overbridge at Durgapali in the western Odisha city.

Pradhan, the Lok Sabha MP from Sambalpur, thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for their support to construct the rail overbridge.

“The rail overbridge at Durgapali will help ease traffic congestion in Sambalpur. Besides, the initiative is a much-needed step to make Sambalpur a modern city. I am thankful to the Prime Minister and Railway Minister for their support in this regard,” said Pradhan.

Earlier in the day, the Union Minister visited the Sambalpur Zoo and took stock of the facilities available for the visitors.

“Sambalpur Zoo would be developed into a mid-sized zoo with world-class facilities. It will be Odisha’s second Nandankanan,” he said.