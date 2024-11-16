Bhubaneswar: Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida today inaugurated sanitary napkin vending and disposal machines at Lok Seva Bhawan in the Odisha capital here.

This initiative aims at enhancing hygienic environment for women at Lok Seva Bhawan, marking a progressive step towards creating a more inclusive and supportive workplace.

The sanitary napkin vending and disposal machines have been installed at strategic locations for maximum accessibility.

These machines have been installed at the ladies' toilet complex adjacent to the Central Lift Lobby on the 2nd Floor and the Ladies’ Common Room, ensuring convenience for employees and citizens visiting the premises for grievance redressal.

The state government plans to extend these facilities to all ladies’ washrooms in the building soon.

During the event, the Deputy Chief Minister interacted with the female employees of Loka Seva Bhawan and listened to their concerns and grievances.

She assured them of the state government’s commitment to providing necessary facilities that foster a healthy, safe, and supportive work environment, addressing their physical as well as mental well-being.

The Deputy Chief Minister also made a surprise visit to the creche set up on the premises of the Lok Seva Bhawan. She interacted with the service providers and the children, taking note of the infrastructure and operations.

A proposal regarding the expansion of the creche facility at the Lok Seva Bhawan is under the consideration of the state government.

Development Commissioner-cum-Additional Chief Secretary Anu Garg, Housing and Urban Development Department Principal Secretary Usha Padhee, Women & Child Development Department Principal Secretary Shubha Sharma and other senior officials were present on the occasion.