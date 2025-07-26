Bhubaneswar: In a significant welfare measure, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Friday announced that all sanitation workers in Odisha will be brought under a state-sponsored life insurance policy.

The announcement came during the inauguration of a two-day national workshop, ‘Garima’, organised by the Odisha Housing and Urban Development Department at Lok Seva Bhawan in Bhubaneswar.

As per the Chief Minister’s declaration, sanitation workers will not only be covered under a life insurance scheme with a coverage of ₹10 lakh but will also be provided with housing facilities.

Additionally, Grade-1 sanitation workers will be equipped with smartphones to ensure timely access to emergency alerts and vital information.

The initiative reaffirms the state government's commitment to ensuring the dignity, safety, and well-being of sanitation workers across Odisha.