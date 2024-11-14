Lanjigarh: In a distressing incident, family members of a 12-year-old girl were forced to carry her body on a motorcycle allegedly due to the unavailability of ambulance or hearse at a government hospital in Lanjigarh block of Odisha's Kalahandi district on Wednesday night.

As per reports, Nanda Majhi's minor daughter from Puniguda village in Kumakhala panchayat was severely ill and admitted to the Biswanathpur Community Health Centre for treatment. She passed away while undergoing treatment at the hospital, last night.

The grieving family members searched for an ambulance to transport her body back home but could not find one. Due to financial constraints, they were also unable to hire a private ambulance or any other vehicle.

Left with no alternative, the family finally decided to carry her body on a motorcycle.

This heart-wrenching incident has sparked resentment among the locals, raising questions about the adequacy of government health services in the area.