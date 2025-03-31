Bhubaneswar: The Satya Nagar crematorium in the city is set for a major facelift, with the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation (BMC) preparing a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for its renovation. The project, estimated to cost around ₹60 crore, aims to upgrade the facility with modern amenities, including a rest house for the relatives of the deceased.

Earlier, there were plans to relocate the crematorium due to its central location in the city. However, those plans have been put on hold, and the focus has shifted to its redevelopment.

According to the DPR, the crematorium will feature an aesthetically designed entrance gate and separate pathways for entry and exit. A dedicated office for death registration and a waiting hall for visitors will also be constructed. Shops selling necessary cremation materials will be set up within the premises. Additionally, there will be toilet and changing room facilities for the family members of the deceased, allowing them to freshen up after performing the last rites.

The facility will include both gas-based and traditional wooden pyre cremation options. The electric furnace, which has been non-functional since 1999, will be repaired. A dedicated storage facility for firewood will also be created. The crematorium will have two separate platforms for conducting last rites.

Moreover, the existing pond within the premises will be renovated, and a park with paved walkways will be developed to enhance the surrounding environment. The project aims to provide a well-maintained, hygienic, and accessible space for conducting cremation rituals in the city.

Due to land constraints and other factors, relocating the crematorium was deemed unfeasible, leading to the decision to upgrade the existing facility instead.