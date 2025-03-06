Bhubaneswar: The Supreme Court Collegium has recommended the appointment of Justice Harish Tandon as the Chief Justice of Orissa High Court.

Justice Tandon has been acting as a judge at Calcutta High Court since 2010.

The office of the Chief Justice of Orissa HC is lying vacant following the retirement of incumbent Justice Chakradhari Sharan Singh on January 19, this year.

Justice Tandon ranks at seven in the All-India Seniority of High Court Judges, including Chief Justices, said the SC Collegium.

Before his elevation as a judge of the Calcutta High Court, Tandon had practiced as an advocate in the HC for several years.

Justice Tandon has acquired extensive experience in dispensing justice. He is considered as a competent judge with high level of integrity and conduct required of a person holding high judicial office, added the SC Collegium.