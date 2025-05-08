Bhubaneswar: The Supreme Court has lifted the interim stay imposed on the appointment of Vice Chancellors and faculty members in universities of Odisha.

The Apex Court has lifted the stay order while hearing a case pertaining to the Odisha University (Amendment) Act, 2020, said the Higher Education Department of the state government today.

With this verdict, appointments can now be made in accordance with the new Odisha University (Amendment) Act, 2024, it added.

Higher Education Minister Suryabanshi Suraj welcomed the SC verdict. “The SC verdict confirms that the Odisha University (Amendment) Act, 2020, introduced by the previous government, had violated the University Grants Commission (UGC) regulations,” said the minister.

The lifting of the stay order will pave the way for the appointment of Vice Chancellors and faculty members under the framework of the Odisha University (Amendment) act, 2024, he added.

The minister assured expeditious steps to fill the vacant posts in public universities across the state. The SC judgment has done away with the stagnation in the recruitment process in universities of Odisha caused by the historical error of the previous government, said the minister.

“The state government is committed to the comprehensive development of higher education in the state. The Odisha University (Amendment) act, 2024 has been framed in alignment with UGC guidelines to strengthen the higher education system in Odisha, he added.