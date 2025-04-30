Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has announced that the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack will be upgraded to the level of AIIMS++, making it a centre of excellence in healthcare and medical education.

The decision came after a review meeting held at Lok Seva Bhawan on Tuesday to assess the ongoing redevelopment projects of government medical colleges and hospitals across the state.

As per the review, the redevelopment of SCB Medical College is currently underway with an investment of ₹4,474.49 crore. The project is targeted to be completed by June 2026. After the completion of the first phase, the bed capacity will increase to 3,796. The Chief Minister has directed that the institution be developed as an AIIMS++ grade facility, ensuring top-tier infrastructure and healthcare delivery.

In addition, the Acharya Harihar Post Graduate Institute of Cancer is also undergoing redevelopment. The first phase of the project involves an investment of ₹895.89 crore. Once the second phase is completed, the hospital’s bed capacity will expand to 1,127.

Other major redevelopment projects across Odisha include:

1. VIMSAR, Burla: ₹1,594 crore investment. Bed capacity will rise from 1,485 to 2,861.

2. MKCG Medical College, Berhampur: Redevelopment at a cost of ₹1,014.13 crore. Bed capacity will grow from 1,583 to 2,033.

3. Rourkela Government Hospital: ₹627.16 crore earmarked. Beds will increase from 437 to 763.

4. Capital Hospital, Bhubaneswar: ₹595.8 crore redevelopment plan. Bed strength will go up from 750 to 2,582.

These upgraded medical institutions will feature modern healthcare facilities, including academic buildings, hostels, residential complexes for patients' relatives, staff quarters, auditoriums, sports complexes, and other state-of-the-art infrastructure to improve healthcare access and medical education standards in the state.