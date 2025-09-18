Cuttack: The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has announced the schedule for the Odisha Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination-2024, which will be conducted on October 12, 2025.

According to the notification issued today, the preliminary examination will be held across six zones—Balasore, Berhampur, Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Jeypore, and Sambalpur.

The exam will be conducted in two sittings: General Studies Paper-I: 10:00 am to 12:00 noon; General Studies Paper-II: 1:30 pm to 3:30 pm.

Candidates under the Persons with Disabilities (PwD) category will receive an additional 40 minutes in each sitting.

The commission further stated that admission certificates and instructions to candidates will be available on the official website www.opsc.gov.in from October 4, 2025.