Jeypore: Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, currently on a two-day visit to Koraput district, celebrated Rakhi Purnima with school children at a private school in Jeypore town on Saturday.

Students of Saraswati Vidya Mandir at Arvind Nagar tied rakhis — the sacred threads symbolising protection — on the CM’s wrist to mark the auspicious occasion.

Deputy Chief Ministers K.V. Singhdeo and Pravati Parida, along with Ministers Nityananda Gond, Gokulananda Mallick, and Jeypore MLA Tara Prasad Bahinipati, were also present at the programme.

Speaking on the occasion, CM Majhi said, “Today’s programme was special. Our government is working for the development of the state and for the welfare of four different sections of society. Our aim is to ensure that all welfare schemes reach the people of southern Odisha, including Jeypore.”

Adding to the festive spirit, Deputy CM Pravati Parida tied a rakhi on the wrists of her cabinet colleague K.V. Singhdeo and Jeypore MLA Bahinipati.