Bhubaneswar: All schools in five districts of Odisha will remain closed tomorrow (October 26) in the wake of heavy rain triggered by cyclonic storm ‘Dana’.

The schools in Jajpur, Bhadrak, Balasore, Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj will remain shut on Saturday due to heavy rain caused by the cyclone.

The Collectors of these five districts have issued separate orders regarding the school closure.

According to reports, cyclonic storm Dana triggered heavy rainfall in coastal districts of Odisha following its landfall as a Severe Cyclonic Storm at Habalikhati Nature Camp in Bhitarkanika in Kendrapara district in the early hours today.

Following landfall, the system weakened into a Cyclonic Storm and later into a deep depression. Several districts of Odisha including Kendrapara, Bhadrak, Balasore, Puri and Jagatsinghpur have been affected by the cyclone.

Notably, the state government had closed the schools, colleges and other educational institutions in 14 districts of Odisha, including Jajpur, Bhadrak, Balasore, Keonjhar and Mayurbhanj, for three days starting October 23 in view of the cyclonic storm.