Bhubaneswar: The school dropout rate in Odisha is on the decline against the national average in last five years, informed School & Mass Education Minister Nityananda Gond in Assembly.

In a written reply to a question asked by Congress MLA Tara Prasad Bahinipati during budget session of Odisha Assembly, the Minister stated that the primary schools registered zero percent (0%) dropout in 2023-24 fiscal. The dropout rates in Upper Primary (UP) and Secondary schools were 2 and 12.8 respectively during the above-mentioned financial year.

Whereas, the national average school dropout rate in India was 1.9 in primary schools, 5.2 in UP schools and 14.1 in Secondary schools in 2023-24 FY.

Here's data on school dropout rates in Odisha and India in last 5 years: