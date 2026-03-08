Bhubaneswar: A Class IX student staying in a government-run girls’ hostel in Odisha’s Kandhamal district has given birth to a baby boy.

According to reports, the minor girl was studying in a government girls’ high school and residing in the hostel located under the Phiringia police limits in Kandhamal district.

The incident came to light after the girl delivered the baby on March 1 at her home. The minor girl had gone home during school holidays last year, when she allegedly developed a physical relationship with a youth. After the vacation, she returned to the hostel and continued her studies, unaware or without disclosing that she had become pregnant.

The matter surfaced only last month when the school authorities reportedly noticed that the student was around eight months pregnant. Following this, the headmaster called her family members and handed the girl over to them.

Later, the family lodged a complaint at Gochhapada police station, while the school headmaster filed a separate case at Phiringia police station.

Though both the mother and the newborn are reportedly not in good health, the family has not taken them to a hospital due to fear of social stigma.

Gochhapada police station IIC Sanjeeb Behera said all legal procedures have been initiated in connection with the case. However, the accused youth has not yet been arrested.

The incident has raised questions about how the girl’s pregnancy went unnoticed for nearly eight months while she was staying in the hostel and attending school.