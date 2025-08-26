Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Government today announced all government-run and aided schools, colleges, and universities across the State will remain closed on August 29, 2025.

According to the School and Mass Education Department, the holiday has been declared for the current academic session. In a separate notification, the Higher Education Department confirmed all colleges and universities under its jurisdiction will also remain closed on the day.

While Nuakhai, scheduled on August 28, is already included in the State’s official holiday list, the Government has now declared August 29 as an additional holiday for all government establishments, including educational institutions.