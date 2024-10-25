Bhubaneswar: Due to heavy rainfall triggered by Cyclone Dana in Odisha, all schools and anganwadi centres in Jajpur district will remain closed tomorrow.

As per the order from Jajpur Collector, both government and private schools as well as anganwadi centres will remain closed due to extremely heavy rainfall.

The district received 42.02 mm of rainfall since morning today under the impact of the Cyclone Dana.

According to reports, Cyclone Dana triggered heavy rainfall in coastal districts of Odisha following making landfall as a Severe Cyclonic Storm at Habalikhati Nature Camp in Bhitarkanika in the early hours today.

Following landfall, the system weakened into a Cyclonic Storm and later into a deep depression.

As per the IMD's latest bulletin, Cyclonic Storm Dana moved northwestwards with a speed of 7 kmph during past 6 hours, weakened into a deep depression and lay centrered over north coastal Odisha about 40 km north-northwest of Bhadrak. The maximum sustained wind around the system centre is 55-65 kmph gusting to 75 kmph. It is likely tp move nearly westwards across north Odisha and weaken gradually into a depression during next 12 hours.