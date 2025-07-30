Bhadrak: The Bhadrak district administration has declared a one-day holiday for schools in four blocks following continuous heavy rainfall and flood-like conditions in several areas.

Schools in Tihidi, Dhamnagar, Basudevpur, and Chandbali blocks have been closed to ensure the safety of students amid worsening weather conditions.

The affected blocks have witnessed incessant rainfall over the past few days, leading to waterlogging and flood-like situations in low-lying regions. In Chandbali, four panchayats have been severely impacted, with floodwaters cutting off several villages from nearby areas.

Although the water level began receding slightly, vast stretches of farmland remain submerged, causing concern for local farmers.