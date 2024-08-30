Bhubaneswar: The district administrations of Koraput and Gajapati have announced closure of all schools in the two districts for today in view of the heavy rainfall forecast by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

As per the prediction by the agency, isolated heavy to very heavy rainfall (7 to 20 cm) with isolated extremely heavy rainfall (>20 cm) and thunderstorm with lightning are very likely to occur in the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, and Gajapati today.

The IMD has issued Red Warning for these three districts.

Similarly, heavy to very heavy rainfall (7 to 20 cm) and thunderstorm with lightning are very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Rayagada, Ganjam, Nabarangpur, and Kalahandi today, the IMD forecasted and issued Orange Warning for these districts.

Likewise, heavy rainfall (7 to 11 cm) is very likely to occur at isolated places in the districts of Kandhamal, Nuapada, Bolangir, Boudh, Sonepur, Bargarh, Nayagarh, Khurda, Puri, Cuttack, and Jagatsinghpur, the IMD added and issued Yellow Warning for these districts.