Koraput: The district administration has ordered the closure of all schools in Odisha's Koraput district for today in view of the heavy rainfall forecast.

Earlier, an announcement regarding the closure of all schools in Ganjam and Malkangiri districts for today was made.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) had issued a Red Warning for these districts in view of the depression-induced rainfall.

On the other hand, the deep depression over interior Odisha moved northwestward and weakened into a depression over the same region. It is very likely to move west-northwestwards across north Chhattisgarh and weaken into a well-marked low pressure area over Chhattisgarh and adjoining east Madhya Pradesh around the evening of 10th September, the IMD said today.

Rainfall forecast for Odisha: Light to moderate rainfall at most places is very likely with heavy rainfall at isolated places over interior Odisha on 10th September.

Wind warning: Squally weather with wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph gusting to 60 kmph is likely over interior districts of Odisha and adjoining Chhattisgarh on 10th September. It will decrease gradually thereafter.