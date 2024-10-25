Bhubaneswar: All schools in two districts of Odisha will remain closed tomorrow (October 26) in the wake of heavy rain triggered by cyclonic storm ‘Dana’.

Bhadrak Collector Dillip Routray today announced that all schools in the district will remain closed on Saturday due to the heavy rain caused by the cyclonic storm.

Similarly, the administration has announced that all schools and Anganwadi Centres in Jajpur will remain shut tomorrow amid the heavy rainfall alert for the district.

According to reports, Cyclone Dana triggered heavy rainfall in coastal districts of Odisha following its landfall as a Severe Cyclonic Storm at Habalikhati Nature Camp in Bhitarkanika in Kendrapara district in the early hours today.

Following landfall, the system weakened into a Cyclonic Storm and later into a deep depression. Several districts of Odisha including Kendrapara, Bhadrak, Balasore, Puri and Jagatsinghpur have been affected by the cyclone.