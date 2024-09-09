Berhampur: With heavy rain forecast by the Regional Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar, the Ganjam district administration announced a holiday for all schools and Anganwadi centres on September 10.

In an office order, the Collector and District Magistrate of Ganjam Dibya Jyoti Parida stated all schools and Anganwadi centres will remain closed tomorrow to avoid any untoward incident.

The meteorological centre issued red warning for Ganjam district. It forecasted that heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely to occur at few places and extremely heavy rainfall in isolated places in the district under the influence of a Deep Depression over Bay of Bengal.

The Malkangiri district administration also announced closure of all schools and Anganwadi centres in the district for tomorrow.

Malkangiri district has been worst affected due to the heavy rainfall so far. The highest rainfall of 253 mm was recorded in Malkangiri block of the district during last 24 hours. More than 200 mm rainfall was recorded in Chitrakonda and Khoirput blocks of the district.

Water overflowing all the bridges of Malkangiri district on the Pangam to Motu Road stretch.

DG, Fire Services and Home Guards, Sudhansu Sarangi, SSEPD Principal Secretary Bishnupada Sethi and DIG Southern Division Charan Meena have been deputed to Malkangiri to supervise and assist the district administration in disaster management.