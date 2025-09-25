Malkangiri: In view of the heavy to very heavy rainfall warning issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the Malkangiri district administration today announced the closure of all schools in the district.

In an official order, Collector Somesh Kumar Upadhyay stated, keeping the safety of children in mind, all government, aided, and private schools will remain closed.

However, headmasters, teachers, and other staff members have been directed to remain present in their respective institutions.

According to the IMD, Malkangiri is likely to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorm and lightning on September 26. The district has already been witnessing continuous rainfall in several areas.