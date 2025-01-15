Bhubaneswar: Notifying implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the School and Mass Education Department, Odisha stated it will strengthen the educational system in the State.

The Department in the notification today stated the National Curriculum Framework with local contextualisation will be adopted as the State Curriculum Framework for Odisha.

Following the notification, the school education in Odisha will be on the 5+3+3+4 design. The Foundational Stage will include Pre-Primary and Grade 1-2 followed by the Preparatory Stage from Grade 3 to 5.

The Middle Stage will be from Grade 6 to 8 and the Secondary Stage will be from Grade 9 to 12.

In November last year, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi approved the implementation of NEP 2020, which has been issued by the Ministry of Education.

For school-level reforms, a task force led by the Deputy Commissioner-cum-Additional Chief Secretary (DC-cum-ACS) was established.