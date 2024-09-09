Bhubaneswar: All schools and Anganwadi centres in Malkangiri district of Odisha will remain closed on September 10 (Tuesday).

This was revealed by Malkangiri Collector Ashish Ishwar Patil today.

The IMD has issued a Red warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall for Malkangiri and a few other districts of Odisha on September 10.

“All schools and Anganwadi centres in Malkangiri will remain closed tomorrow as the IMD has issued a Red warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall for the district,” said the Collector.

Heavy rainfall triggered by a deep depression over the Bay of Bengal lashed Malkangiri district in the last 24 hours.

The highest rainfall of 253 mm was recorded in Malkangiri block of the district. More than 200 mm rainfall was recorded in Chitrakonda and Khoirput blocks of the district.

Water overflowing all the bridges of Malkangiri district on the Pangam to Motu Road stretch. As many as 504 people have been evacuated and sheltered in four relief camps.

Malkangiri and Kalimela blocks and six villages were the worst affected, said the administration.