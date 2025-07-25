Baripada: In view of heavy rainfall alert issued by the IMD for Mayurbhanj district due to well-marked low pressure formed over the Bay of Bengal, authorities directed to close all schools in the district for today.

As per the order by district collector, all schools both government and private in the district will remain closed today (July 25) for anticipated heavy rainfall in next 12 hours.

The schools have been directed to take immediate steps to shift boarders of hostels attached to different schools to concrete rooms instead of kuchha houses.

The school authorities have been asked to ensure that students should not use dilapidated classrooms.

With the low pressure formed over the Bay intensified into Depression, the IMD has issued red warning for Mayurbhanj district. Under influence of the system, the district is likely to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall in next 12 hours.

According to IMD, the well-marked low pressure area over the north Bay of Bengal moved slowly west-northwestwards and concentrated into a Depression and lay centred at 0530 hrs IST of today, the 25th July over Northwest Bay of Bengal and adjoining areas of coastal West Bengal and Bangladesh near Lat. 21.4°N and Long. 89.5°E, about 130 km south of Mongla (Bangladesh), about 150 km east-southeast of Sagar Island (West Bengal), about 170 km southeast of Kolkata (West Bengal).

It is very likely to move west–northwestwards and cross West Bengal and adjoining Bangladesh coasts during forenoon of today, the 25 July 2025. Thereafter, it is likely to continue to move west-northwestwards across Gangetic West Bengal and adjoining North Odisha and Jharkhand during subsequent 24 hours.