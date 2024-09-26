Puri: All schools in Odisha's Puri district will remain closed today, the Collector announced.

The decision was taken in view of the heavy rainfall in the district.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued heavy rainfall warning for several districts of Odisha for today.

Moderate rain/ thundershower with one or two intense spells of rain is likely to affect some districts of Puri, Khurda (including Bhubaneswar city), Cuttack (including Cuttack city), Jagatsinghpur, Jajpur, and Dhenkanal, the IMD said and issued Orange Warning for these districts.

Light to moderate rain/ thundershower is likely to affect some parts of Kendrapara, Bhadrak, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Keonjhar, and Nayagarh districts, the IMD added and issued Yellow Warning for these districts.