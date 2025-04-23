Bhubaneswar: Scientists from four Odisha-based institutions have been awarded with the Breakthrough Prize in Fundamental Physics, 2025.

As many as 13,508 researchers from at least 70 countries across the Globe have been felicitated with the Breakthrough Prize (US $ 3 million) in Fundamental Physics for the year 2025.

These scientists have been associated with four experimental collaborations at CERN’s Large Hadron Collider (LHC)—ATLAS, CMS, ALICE and LHCb.

Four scientists--Bedangadas Mohanty, Ranbir Singh, Sanjay Swain, Prolay Mal--from NISER, Bhubaneswar; scientist Seema Bahinipati from IIT, Bhubaneswar; two scientists--Aruna Kumar Nayak, Pradip Kumar Sahu--from Institute of Physics, Bhubaneswar, and Natasha Sharma from IISER, Berhampur have been felicitated with the prestigious awards.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has congratulated the eight scientists for their achievements at the global stage.

“Congratulations to all scientists from Odisha-based institutions who have been awarded with the Breakthrough Prize in Fundamental Physics 2025. A proud moment for the State as they shine among 13,508 global researchers recognised by the CERN for groundbreaking contributions to particle physics. Their brilliance and dedication to science will continue to inspire young scientists across the country,” said the Chief Minister in a social media post today.

Notably, The European Organisation for Nuclear Research (CERN), is an intergovernmental organization that operates the largest particle physics laboratory in the world.

Established in 1954, CERN is based in Meyrin, Western Suburb of Geneva, on the France-Switzerland border.