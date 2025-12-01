Konark: The opening evening of the 36th Konark Utsav on Monday witnessed an extraordinary showcase of classical dance, with Odissi and Bharatanatyam performers captivating audiences with their artistry and finesse.

Dancers from Sonali Mohapatra’s ‘Nrutya Upasana Peetha’ presented a spellbinding Odissi performance to begin the event. Their first presentation, Sant Tulasidas’s ‘Hanuman Chalisa’, was followed by ‘Saranga Pallavi’, which left the audience mesmerised by the dancers’ rhythm, grace, and technical precision. Their final act, ‘Chari Yuga Devi’, depicted the divine power and strength of Goddess Durga.

The spellbinding performance at the Konark Utsav

The evening also featured an impressive Bharatanatyam presentation by artistes of ‘Shankarananda Kalakhetra’, who enthralled spectators with their expressive storytelling and impeccable command over the classical form.

Sand Art Festival at Chandrabhga beach

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi inaugurated both the five-day Konark Utsav and the 15th International Sand Art Festival–2025 earlier in the day. The festivals are being organised by the Odisha Tourism Department in collaboration with the Sangeet Natak Akademi and the Odisha Tourism Development Corporation.

This year, around 140 sand artists from across India are participating in the sand art festival at Chandrabhaga Beach. Five international artists from Spain, Russia, Japan, Portugal, and Sri Lanka are also showcasing their creations, adding a global dimension to the event.