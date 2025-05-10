Bhubaneswar: Residents across Odisha will continue to reel under intense heat for the next five days, as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) today predicted a rise in day temperatures by 3–5°C. The regional centre stated no significant change is expected in temperature levels beyond this period.

The IMD also issued yellow warnings for multiple districts due to prevailing hot and humid conditions, heatwave risks, and the possibility of thunderstorms with gusty winds.

Forecast Highlights:

Valid up to 8:30 AM of May 11:

Hot and humid conditions very likely to prevail at one or two places over the districts of Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati.

Valid from 8:30 AM, May 11 to 8:30 AM, May 12:

Thunderstorm with lightning and gusty winds (40–50 km/h) likely at one or two places in Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada.

Thunderstorm with lightning and gusty winds (30–40 km/h) likely in Ganjam, Gajapati, Nabarangpur, Nuapada.

Heatwave conditions likely in Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Balangir, Boudh, Sundargarh.

Hot and humid conditions likely in Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Mayurbhanj.

Valid from 8:30 AM, May 12 to 8:30 AM, May 13:

Thunderstorm with lightning and gusty winds (40–50 km/h) likely in Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Sundargarh, Malkangiri, Koraput, Rayagada, Ganjam, Gajapati

Thunderstorm with lightning and gusty winds (30–40 km/h) in Nabarangpur, Nuapada, Kalahandi

Heatwave conditions likely in Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Boudh, Balangir, Sundargarh

Hot and humid conditions expected in Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Dhenkanal

Valid from 8:30 AM, May 13 to 8:30 AM, May 14:

Heatwave conditions likely in Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Balangir, Boudh, Sundargarh, Kalahandi

Hot and humid conditions expected in Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Dhenkanal

Valid from 8:30 AM, May 14 to 8:30 AM, May 15:

Heatwave conditions likely in Sambalpur, Jharsuguda, Balangir, Boudh, Sundargarh, Kalahandi, Angul, Nayagarh

Hot and humid conditions in Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Ganjam, Gajapati, Dhenkanal, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj

The IMD noted while heatwave conditions are tolerable for the general public, they pose moderate health risks for vulnerable groups such as infants, the elderly, and individuals with chronic illnesses.

Temperature update:

On Saturday, Sambalpur recorded the highest temperature at 42.7°C, followed by Hirakud (41.7°C), Jharsuguda (41.6°C), and Bhubaneswar (40.2°C).

Advisory for farmers:

For the next 24 hours, hot and humid conditions are likely to affect agricultural operations in Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapara, Cuttack, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda, Nayagarh, Ganjam, Gajapati.