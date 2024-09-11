Bhubaneswar: At least three persons, including a minor girl, have died due to scrub typhus in Odisha’s Bargarh district in a week.

This was revealed by Bargarh Chief District Medical Officer (CDMO) Nirupama Sarangi today.

The three persons died while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Bargarh.

The deceased have been identified as Saroj Pradhan (42) of Bungapali under Ambabhona block and Sakhi Pradhan (70) and Sikha Rana (16) of Padmapur in Bargarh, said the CDMO.

Saroj died while being treated at the private hospital on Monday while Sakhi lost her life to the disease yesterday. Sikha succumbed to scrub typhus today, added the CDMO.

According to the CDMO, at least four scrub typhus patients are now undergoing treatment at the private hospital in Bargarh.

Notably, over 2,800 cases of scrub typhus were reported from various districts of Odisha last year. The disease had claimed the lives of at least eight people in the state.