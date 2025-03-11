Bhubaneswar: Uproarious scenes unfolded in the Odisha Assembly today as a scuffle ensued between the ruling and opposition members in the House.

During the Question Hour, BJD and Congress MLAs rushed to the well of the House and resorted to sloganeering, holding placards. The BJD and Congress members were staging protests against the controversial statement of BJP MLA Jayanarayan Mishra over Koshal’s merger with Odisha and rising crime against women in the state, respectively.

The chaos escalated when some of them tried to climb atop the podium of Speaker Surama Padhy. Furthermore, a scuffle broke out between the ruling and opposition members, during which a physical confrontation reportedly took place between Congress MLA Tara Prasad Bahinipati and Jayanarayan Mishra.

Amid pandemonium, the Speaker adjourned the House till 12 noon.

After the adjournment, the BJD MLAs, holding placards, staged a sit-in in front of the Chief Minister's chamber in the Assembly and demanded his statement on Jayanarayan Mishra's controversial remarks.

On the other hand, the Congress MLAs, led by Tara Prasad Bahinipati, held a protest against the State Government near the Mahatma Gandhi statue on the Assembly premises over the surge in crime against women.

Watch Video: