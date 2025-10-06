Bhubaneswar: Experts raised serious concern regarding climate change and global warming at the Earth Again Conference-2025, organised by the Sambad Group, in the Odisha capital today.

The experts including Works Department Engineer In-Chief (EIC) and Special Secretary Laxmidhar Padhi and former Managing Director (MD) of Odisha Bridge and Construction Corporation Limited (OBCC) Jaykrushna Das spoke at a session on road projects in the contexts of climate change.

“Climate change is real and we all are experiencing its impact. Our state Odisha has witnessed 5 to 6 per cent rise in rainfall due to climate change. The sea levels on Odisha coast are projected to rise by 40 to 50 cm due to the impact of climate change and global warming. This has been published in research paper recently,” Das said.

According to the experts, the sea levels are projected to rise by 55 cm at Puri and Chilika by 2050. But, the sea levels across the worlds are expected to rise by 20 to 25 cm in the same period, said the experts while raising alarm over global warming.

The temperatures across the Globe have gone up by at least 1 Degree Celsius due to the impact of Green House gases. Odisha has been witnessing cyclones frequently since 1999, they said. The experts also pleaded for measures to control the emission of carbon dioxide during the construction of roads.