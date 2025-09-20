Bhubaneswar: A second bridge over the Kathajodi River at Trisulia, aimed at easing traffic congestion between Bhubaneswar and Cuttack, will be constructed soon, Works Minister Prithiviraj Harichandan informed the Assembly on Saturday.

Replying in writing to a query from Congress MLA Sofia Firdous, the Minister said that the Detailed Project Report (DPR) has been submitted and administrative approval granted. The project is currently in the tendering stage by the Odisha Bridge and Construction Corporation (OBCC) Limited.

The proposed bridge, estimated to cost Rs 297.59 crore, will be 3.127 km long and is expected to be completed within 36 months of tender finalisation. It will include approach roads from both Trisulia and Judicial Academy, drainage lanes, and box culverts.

The new bridge is expected to ease pressure on National Highway-16 and the existing Subhas Bose Setu, which was inaugurated in July 2017 by then Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. The 2.88-km-long Subhas Bose Setu had been built at a cost of about Rs 114 crore over six years.