Bhubaneswar: The second instalment of financial assistance under the 'Subhadra' Yojana of the Odisha government will be disbursed in March 2025, said Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi today.

The CM further informed that by the end of January 2025, more than one crore eligible beneficiaries would have received the first instalment of financial aid.

Deputy Chief Minister Pravati Parida had earlier said that the 4th phase money of the first instalment under the Subhadra Yojana is likely to be released in January 2025.

Over 20 lakh beneficiaries will receive the money in the 4th phase, she had said.

Notably, under the Subhadra scheme, the beneficiaries will receive Rs 10,000 in their bank accounts in two instalments in a year. The money will be credited to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan and International Women’s Day (March 8). They will get Rs 50,000 in five years under Subhadra Yojana.