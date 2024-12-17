Bhubaneswar: The Vigilance officials today apprehended a Section Officer in Nabarangpur district on graft charge.

Ranjit Kumar Sadangi, who works as Section Officer at the Block Education Office, Papdahandi has been held while demanding and accepting ₹10,000 bribe for processing pension papers.

Based on a complaint, the Vigilance laid a trap at the office of Sadangi. The officials recovered the entire bribe amount from the possession of Sadangi and seized it.

Official sources said simultaneous searches were also conducted at two locations of Sadangi from the disproportionate assets angle.

The complainant, who was a Retired School Headmaster, provided the bribe money to process the pension papers as per the demand. The pension papers were pending with the Section Officer since the complainant’s retirement the complainant in 2011.

In this connection, Koraput Vigilance P.S Case No.26 Dt. 16.12.2024 U/s 7 P.C (Amendment) Act, 2018 has been registered.

The official sources added investigation is in progress against the accused.