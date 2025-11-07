Puri: Serious concerns have been raised over security arrangements at the Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri after two separate incidents on Friday.

In the first incident, a devotee from Jajpur, identified as Shankar, allegedly entered the sanctum sanctorum of the temple by disguising himself as a servitor. According to reports, he managed to slip inside after the Gopal Ballabha ritual and even touched the Ratna Singhasan before being caught. He was later detained and interrogated by police.

Also read: After Gujarat native, WB youth caught with hidden spy camera in Puri Srimandir.

In another incident, a devotee, Bharat Pandya from Ahmedabad in Gujarat, was found wearing spectacles fitted with a hidden camera inside the temple premises. The Jagannath Temple Police detained him near the Jagamohan after temple authorities noticed the suspicious device.

Pandya was first taken to the Singhadwara police station for questioning. Preliminary reports suggest that he had been trying to take pictures when he was caught.

Puri SP comments on the security lapse

Confirming the incident, Puri Superintendent of Police Prateek Singh said, "Bharat Pandya, who had come from Ahmedabad, was caught with a spy camera after temple servitors found his behaviour suspicious. During a security check, the device was recovered from him, following which his phone and the camera were seized by the Singhadwara Police."

On the case involving the disguised devotee, Singh added, "It is difficult for our police personnel to identify every temple servitor since they are deployed on a rotational basis."