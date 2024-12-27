Bhubaneswar: The Commissionerate Police has beefed up security for the Zero Night and New Year celebrations in Odisha capital here.

The cops have made all arrangements to avoid any untoward incident during the celebrations, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Pinak Mishra today.

“All measures are in place to ensure security and safety for the people during Zero Night and New Year celebrations in the capital city. Our officials have been asked to keep tab on drunk driving in the city during the celebrations. Drunk driving had led to several mishaps in the past,” added the DCP.

Mishra further revealed that the entire capital city has been placed under CCTV surveillance ahead of the Zero Night and New Year celebrations. “Stern action will be taken against people involved in indiscipline and disturbances during the celebrations. Any individual of outfit organizing the celebrations at public places are bound to apply for the necessary licence from the authorities concerned,” he said.

The police along with the officials of the Excise Department will intensify patrolling in the city to check illegal drugs and liquor trade. Blocking and vehicle checking during night will be done to discourage smuggling of illegal drugs to the city. The cops may conduct raid on hotels if there are any suspicious activities,” elaborated the DCP.