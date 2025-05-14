Paradip: Security was tightened at the Paradip Port after a merchant vessel with Pakistani crew members anchored at the port's SPM (Single Point Mooring) terminal on Wednesday morning.

As per reports, the ship, identified as ‘MT Siren II’ and flying the Hong Kong flag, arrived carrying crude oil meant for the Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL). The vessel had travelled from South Korea, with a stopover in Singapore, before reaching Odisha’s Paradip coast.

Out of the total 25 crew members on board, 21 are reportedly Pakistani nationals. The Paradip Immigration Department promptly alerted the Marine Police, Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Customs Department, and port authorities after verifying the crew details.

In response, a multi-agency security arrangement has been activated. Armed personnel from the Marine Police, CISF, and Customs are maintaining round-the-clock surveillance over the ship and its crew. Strict orders have been issued to prevent any of the Pakistani crew from stepping off the vessel.

The ship will remain anchored at the terminal until the unloading of the crude oil is fully completed. No crew member will be allowed to disembark during this period.

The incident comes amid heightened security concerns across the country, prompting authorities to take no chances.