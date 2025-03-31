Cuttack: Senior Advocate Manoj Kumar Mishra has been elected as the President of the Orissa High Court Bar Association. The election for office bearers for the 2025-26 term was held on March 29, 2025.

Advocate Sidhartha Das was elected as Vice-President, while Advocate Avijit Patnaik and Advocate Padmalaya Mohapatra secured the positions of Secretary and Joint Secretary, respectively.

Additionally, Advocate Abhijit Das and Advocate Sapan Kumar Pal were elected as Assistant Secretary and Assistant Secretary (Library).

The newly elected Executive Body Members include Advocates Soubhagya Kumar Dash, Abhishek Mohanty, Jitu Sahoo, Arnapurna Panda, Satya Kumar Acharya, Ranjan Kumar Behera, Surendra Kumar Das, Asis Mohanty, and Sumanta Kumar Swain.