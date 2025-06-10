Bhubaneswar: Senior journalist Arabinda Das joined the Indian National Congress (INC) in Odisha. His induction is likely to strengthen the party at grassroot level in the state.

With an extensive career spanning over two decades in the field of journalism, Das formally joined the grand old party of the country in presence of Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) president Bhakta Das at Congress Bhawan here today.

Arabinda Das is currently positioned as the Principal of Sambad School of Media & Culture (SSoMaC) in Bhubaneswar. Prior to it, he held various positions at Sambad Group, Odisha's leading media conglomerate. He was the edition head and later promoted as the news editor of 'Sambad'.