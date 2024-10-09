Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Vigilance arrested a Senior Private Secretary and forwarded him to a court on charges of amassing disproportionate assets.

During searches at different locations, the Vigilance officials unearthed movable and immovable assets in the name of Sri Ramesh Chandra Jena, Senior Private Secretary, and his family members to the tune of 123% of his known sources of income.

Jena is working as the Senior Private Secretary of the Panchayat Raj and Drinking Water Department, Govt. of Odisha.

The Vigilance Cell PS Case No.12 dated 09.10.2024 was registered against Ramesh Chandra Jena U/s 13(2) r/w 13(1)(b) of PC Amendment Act, 2018.

Following his arrest, Jena was forwarded to the Court of Special Judge, Vigilance, Bhubaneswar.

The Vigilance officials unearthed one triple-storeyed building with area 4,500 sqft. over plot No.1979/3971, Mouza-Gothapatna, Bhubaneswar worth approximately Rs 1.02 Crore; one double-storeyed building with area 2,100 sqft. over plot No.K-4, Kalinga Nagar, Bhubaneswar; one building at Nirakarpur, Khordha; Five high value plots including four in upscale areas of Bhubaneswar and one in Kanasa, Puri; Deposits of Rs 5.50 Lakhs; one four-wheeler (Honda Amaze) and three two-wheelers.

Apart from this, the officials detected cash, gold and household articles worth around Rs 9 Lakhs from the possession of Jena.