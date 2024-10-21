Paralakhemundi: A series of road accidents occurred at Kendu ghat under Mohana police limits in Odisha's Gajapati district late last night, leaving more than 20 persons injured.

As per reports, a passenger bus, Sri Jagannath Express, which was en route to Malkangiri, collided with a pickup van, causing the bus to overturn and fall 20 feet down the road. The crash resulted in injuries to more than 20 passengers from both vehicles. Out of the victims, 14 sustained critical injuries.

The injured ones were initially taken to the Mohana Hospital while four of them were shifted to the MKCG Medical College and Hospital in Berhampur for treatment.

The ill-fated bus was travelling from Puri to Malkangiri when the accident occurred around 1:30 AM. The bus was stationary on the road when a pickup van stopped in front of it. At the same time, another passenger bus, Maha Kaleshwar, travelling from Bhubaneswar to Malkangiri, crashed into the back of the pickup van and Sri Jagannath Express, causing it to fall off the road.

Mohana police arrived at the scene, rescued the injured passengers, and initiated an investigation into the incident.