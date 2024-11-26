Bhadrak: Unidentified miscreants allegedly looted valuables worth lakhs of rupees from four temples in Odisha's Bhadrak town, last night.

The incidents took place in Ward No. 28, Garadpur, where burglars targeted the Hanuman Temple, Shiva Temple, Mangala Temple, and Radha-Krishna Temple.

The miscreants broke the locks of the temples and looted donation boxes, along with one kilogram of gold and silver ornaments.

Items stolen include the silver crown of Radha-Krishna idols and other valuable offerings.

The thefts came to light this morning when locals found the broken locks and informed the police.

The cops have started an investigation into the matter while efforts were on to identify and nab the looters.